Starting in August, residents of Ecumen Bethany Community began participating in a new on-site fitness program conducted by a certified personal trainer from Live 2 B Healthy.

"Our goal is to grow the strength and mobility of our residents, keeping them stronger longer, while also bringing a sense of community and the social aspect part of it," said Matthew Fischer, executive director. "Folks come to socialize and have fun and be with their peers, as well as working to get better and stronger."

Three times each week, Independent Living residents can participate in a senior fitness class that supports their commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Classes are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 and 11 a.m.

Each participant's fitness is assessed quarterly against a baseline test. Many studies have concluded that regular exercise allows senior citizens to improve balance and reduce falling, control weight and diabetes, lower risk of heart disease and stroke, improve sleeping and eating habits, improve cognitive skills and even reduce medication.

"We've been seeing some exceptional results," Fischer said. "Participation is just growing, growing, growing."

Live 2 B Healthy offers senior fitness with age-specific exercises, nationally certified trainers, on-site programs and class design that focuses on both results and enjoyable socialization.

The fitness program is offered at no charge to the residents of Ecumen Bethany Community in Alexandria.

"We have plans to insert a class for staff and then just continue down that path of growing and getting bigger and offering more services to the outside community outside of our residents, too," Fischer said.

Visitors of all ability levels are welcome to join the class. For more information, call (320) 762-1567.

For more information about the program, contact Matthew Fischer at Ecumen Bethany Community at (320) 762-1567 or Cory Czepa at (612) 702-2679.