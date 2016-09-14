Become a Cub Scout

The Alexandria Area Cub Scout Packs invite parents and their sons to become a part of a values-driven organization. The Cub Scout adventures program is a resource that helps families accomplish goals while building and strengthening relationships within the family.

The Alexandria Area Cub Scouts invite all boys in grades 1-5 to join the Adventures of Cub Scouting on Thursday, Sept. 15, starting at 6 p.m. at Shalom Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

Cub Scouting combines fun with educational activities and lifelong values. It also helps parents to help their boys strengthen character, develop good citizenship and enhance both mental and physical fitness. Additionally, the program provides boys with positive peer groups and tools to shape their future.

In Cub Scouting, boys learn ideals like honesty, bravery and respect. According to a recent study conducted by Louis Harris and Associates, "Character may be defined as the 'willingness to do what is right, regardless of circumstances.' Cub Scouting teaches boys what is right, in part by encouraging them to reflect on lessons learned through Cub Scouting activities."

For more information, visit www.beascout.org or call (320) 634-6401.