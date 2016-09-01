Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bridge event to benefit Habitat for Humanity

    Posted Today at 8:49 a.m.

    The annual Bridge Benefit for the local Habitat for Humanity will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. at First Congregational UCC in Alexandria.

    The event will begin with a continental breakfast, followed by the games at 9:30 a.m.

    Guests can attend alone or bring a partner or foursome. Prizes will be awarded to players.

    Tickets are available at Elden's Fresh Foods and Trumm Drug, both in Alexandria, for $10. They will also be available at the door.

    All monies raised will be donated to the local Habitat for Humanity.

    For more information, call the church office at (320) 763-3341.

    Explore related topics:LifebridgeBenefitHabitat for Humanity
    Advertisement
    randomness