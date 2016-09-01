Bridge event to benefit Habitat for Humanity
The annual Bridge Benefit for the local Habitat for Humanity will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. at First Congregational UCC in Alexandria.
The event will begin with a continental breakfast, followed by the games at 9:30 a.m.
Guests can attend alone or bring a partner or foursome. Prizes will be awarded to players.
Tickets are available at Elden's Fresh Foods and Trumm Drug, both in Alexandria, for $10. They will also be available at the door.
All monies raised will be donated to the local Habitat for Humanity.
For more information, call the church office at (320) 763-3341.