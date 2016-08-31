The search is on for Mrs. Douglas County

Married women living in Douglas County are invited to send in applications for the title of Mrs. Douglas County. The entry deadline is Nov. 1.

Mrs. Douglas County will represent the county at the Mrs. Minnesota pageant on April 29, 2017, in St. Paul.

The woman chosen as Mrs. Douglas County will become an ambassador from the Douglas County area and will receive the official title and sash.

The woman chosen as Mrs. Minnesota will receive a prize package worth $7,000 and the chance to represent Minnesota at the 2017 Mrs. International Pageant in July.

Competitions in the pageant are personal interview, fitness wear and evening gown. There are no talent or swimsuit competitions.

Request a bio form by writing to Mrs. Minnesota, International Pageant, P.O. Box 240537, Apple Valley, MN 55124-0537.

An online application can be filled out on the website www.mrsminnesota.com.

For more information, call 1-800-262-0097 or email mnpageants@frontiernet.net.