Century Farm applications due by April 3

Family farms are recognized as Century Farms when three requirements are met. The farm must be: 1) at least 100 years old according to authentic land records; 2) in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required); and 3) at least 50 acres.

A commemorative certificate signed by State Fair Board of Managers President Sharon Wessel, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap and Gov. Mark Dayton will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm status.

Applications are available online at mnstatefair.org by clicking on the "Recognition Programs" link at fbmn.org; by calling the State Fair at (651) 288-4400; or at statewide county extension and county Farm Bureau offices.

The submission deadline is Monday, April 3. Recipients will be announced in May. Previously recognized families should not re-apply.

Information on Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2017 Minnesota State Fair. A Century Farm database is also available at fbmn.org.