Cow/Calf Days Seminar Tour coming to the area

The 2017 event will feature information on managing scours in calves, results of a U of M study on the impact of different hay rake designs, grazing management, and results of a U of M study on the impact of hay feeder design on hay waste. Updates from the Minnesota State Cattlemen's Association will also highlight the event.

The corresponding tradeshow will feature vendors with new information, technology, and products with a wide array of practical uses for the operators in the cow-calf sector.

The program is directed at cow/calf producers, allied industry representatives, and is open to the public. A meal will be served with the program and a registration fee of $10 per person (register and pay at the door) will include the meal, proceedings book and program materials.

Each session is approximately three hours. More information can be found at www.extension.umn.edu/beef or by contacting Eric Mousel at (218) 398-1916 or emmousel@umn.edu.