Free seminar discusses keeping the farm in the family

Farming continues to evolve from one generation to the next. It is a unique business with challenges, and opportunities, all its own.

A free educational seminar entitled "Keeping the Farm in the Family" will discuss your options for smoothly transferring ownership of your family farm to family. The public is invited to attend the seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Arbor, 4403 Pioneer Road SE, Alexandria.

Ag Country agribusiness consultant Andy Zenk and Thrivent Financial representative Ted Haar will explore this topic in depth.

This is the fifth and final seminar in an ongoing series hosted by Thrivent Financial and Knute Nelson.