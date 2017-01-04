Beef home study courses offered online

Each lesson will include online activities designed to encourage participants to become familiar with electronic resources, and an online forum gives participants the opportunity to connect with other producers.

Following completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion and the opportunity to highlight their continuing education through a LinkedIn Certificate Badge.

The first lessons will be available Wednesday, Jan. 11, and the following lessons will be posted every two weeks. The fee for course registration is $75 and can be accessed through www.extension.umn.edu/beef.

Registration is open through Jan. 17. Internet access and Microsoft Office software are required.

Contact Nicole Kenney Rambo at nmkenney@umn.edu or (320) 235-0726, ext. 2009, with questions or visit www.extension.umn.edu/beef for further details and a list of lessons offered within each course.