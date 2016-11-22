Weak farm economy adds twists to rental negotiations

A big one will be what kind of profit margins farmers can expect from corn and soybean crops.

"It looks like it will be another tough year for producers coming up," Van Nurden said.

While yields have been strong in Douglas County the last couple of years, prices are down significantly from a few years ago.

What happened during the golden years of good yields and good prices will be a big factor in future rental agreements.

"If rents went up during the really good years, maybe they will pace back down again," Van Nurden said. But on the other hand, some rental rates "may not have kept pace."

Tillable land in Douglas County rented for an average price of $85 an acre in 2011, then jumped up to an average of $112 an acre from 2012 to 2014. It dipped back down to $102 an acre in 2015.

A 10-year average of gross income on corn land in Douglas County showed gross income of $722 an acre, with total expenses of $264 an acre, leaving $264 that could cover rent and provide a profit.

But projections for 2017 show $558 in gross income per acre, with expenses up to $480, leaving $78 for rent and profit. If rent is more than $100 an acre, there is no profit.

One thing that Van Nurden did not factor in was government payments.

When looking at averages, the cost of production will be above prices in 2017. But there is no such thing as an average farm, and when looking at rental agreements, a wide range of factors need to be considered, including:

• Fertility — with soil tests being a helpful tool.

• Location and accessibility.

• Tax rates that vary within the county.

• The relationship of between landowner and renter.

Van Nurden said some renters have been known to enter into short-term agreements but not fertilize the land, essentially "mining the land."

One the other hand, there have been renters willing to cover the upfront costs and labor to put in drain tile in return for consideration of a long-term lease.

"Every situation is very different," Van Nurden said.