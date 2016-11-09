New recycling program available for farmers

The company will collect ag and silage plastic from farms and dairies and then recycle the materials at its recycling facilities.

The first targeted area that Revolution Plastics will be focusing on is a group of counties along the Interstate 94 corridor, according to Nathan Reinbold, environmental coordinator at Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management. The counties include Douglas, Otter Tail, Grant, Stevens, Pope, Todd, Stearns, Benton and Sherburne.

All farmers or greenhouses that generate silage or ag plastics can set up services with Revolution Plastics, Reinbold said. The ultimate plan for Revolution Plastics is to set up service throughout all of Minnesota.

The free program, said Reinbold, will be up and running in the targeted areas starting in February of next year. However, interested parties must contact Revolution Plastics to set up the free service. Reinbold said this is not a county-operated program.

Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management had a program in place to manage and recycle boat wrap and agriculture plastics, but now that Revolution Plastics will be setting up collection in Minnesota, Reinbold said that Pope/Douglas will cease the program and that the recycling center on Jefferson Street in Alexandria will no longer be a drop off site for ag plastics and boat wrap.

The Revolution Plastics program is limited to the collection of silage plastics, including used bale wrap, ag/grain bags, most bunker covers and oxygen barrier film, along with ag plastics such as used irrigation tape and tubing, greenhouse, hoophouse, fumigation and other cover films. Plastic netting and/or poly twine will not be accepted in the Revolution Plastics recycling dumpsters.

Farmers are encouraged to contact Revolution Plastics, visit its website at www.revoluntionplastics.com, call 1-844-490-7873 or email collections@revolutionplastics.com.