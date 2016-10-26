AgCountry Farm Credit Services to award scholarships

Applicants must be from a farming/ranching family or plan to pursue a career in farming or some other aspect of agriculture. Scholarships will be given away to residents in 25 Minnesota counties, including Douglas.

Selection is based on academic record, personal attributes, vocational promise, leadership and financial need. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2017, and recipients will be announced in May.

Students may obtain scholarship application forms from their high school counselor, at any AgCountry Farm Credit Services office or from AgCountry's website, www.agcountry.com.

AgCountry Farm Credit Services is a farmer-owned financial services company providing credit and financial services to customers in Southeastern North Dakota and West Central Minnesota, and agribusinesses across the U.S.