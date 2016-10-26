FSA is committed to assisting producers

During the last two weeks, the staff here in Douglas County has been processing CRP annual rental payments and 2015 ARC/PLC program payments for commodities that triggered a payment. Remember that the funds will appear in your bank account before your payment statement reaches you from Kansas City.

Please check your bank statements to verify if you have received a payment. You can find the latest information along with information on the values used to determine the payment rates and the formulas for calculating the payments on the FSA website at www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.

If you are planting crops this fall, such as alfalfa, rye or winter wheat, remember to file an acreage report (form FSA-578) at FSA no later than Nov. 15. All perennial forage, including pasture, that will be maintained for the 2017 crop year must be reported by Nov. 15. If you did not already complete the FSA-578 for your 2017 forage crops, visit our office to avoid late filing fees.

Keep in mind that during times of significant downturns in crop prices, FSA has a number of loan making and servicing tools available, including our nine-month commodity loan program. These tools can help mitigate the reduction in revenue that is likely to occur for some of our producers.

The current economic downturn and natural disasters continue to create financial stress for many farmers. FSA is committed to using all available authorities, consistent with prudent lending practices, to assist producers in times of financial stress.

Our dairy producers were given an extension on registering for the 2017 coverage for the Margin Protection Program. The new deadline for this signup is Dec. 16.

Anyone planning on a tiling or land clearing project this fall should stop in the office and complete an AD-1026 prior to the activity taking place. The AD-1026 is then referred to NRCS for review. Stop in to start the process, allowing plenty of time for an NRCS determination. NRCS will determine if the land is highly erodible or has any wetlands on it, and assist you with establishing a conservation plan or setback distances from wetland areas.

Please be safe this harvest season. We wish you all a safe, productive and profitable harvest.