Find out what is a fair farm rental agreement at meeting

Farmland rental rates have started to lower as corn and soybean prices continue to lower in 2016. Negotiating a fair rental agreement that satisfies the landowner and the farmer is a challenge. David Bau, Pauline Van Nurden, Gary Hachfeld and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in ag business management, will provide several ways to determine a fair farmland rental rate for both parties.

Topics covered at the meetings will include local historic and projected farmland rental rate trends, current farm land values and sales, and a worksheet that will help determine a fair rental agreement.

Input costs for 2017 will be presented along with current 2017 corn and soybean prices. Worksheets will examine 2017 costs and what is affordable rent that a farmer will be able to pay in 2017, the rate of return to the landlord at current market values and examine flexible rental agreements.

For more information, contact Brenda Miller, U of M Extension in Todd County, at (320) 533-4655 or nels4220@umn.edu.