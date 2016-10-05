Crops benefit from proper application of livestock manure

Fall is a busy time for farmers, not only for the crop harvest. Livestock producers will apply billions of gallons or pounds of stored manure to fertilize next year's crop.

Manure application requires proper techniques to get the most value from fertilizer and avoid polluting waters with runoff.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency feedlot program officials encourage livestock farmers and manure applicators to check their equipment, review manure application rates, and be aware of nearby sensitive land and water features.

As with all aspects of farming, weather is a major factor, not only for land-applying manure, but also for open manure-storage basins. With the recent history of above-average rainfall, livestock producers using basins are encouraged to keep an eye on levels and prevent overflows.

The agency advises listening to the weather forecast and avoiding applications just prior to predicted rain. Reduce application rates if field and weather conditions are not ideal.

Farmers who apply manure during winter should review their manure management plan now to determine which fields are the most suitable to receive winter applications. If frozen soil prevents incorporating manure, a 300-foot setback from sensitive features is required. Fields for winter application should be level, distant from sensitive features, and have crop residue. Avoid spreading when furrows contain ice or snow.

Manure application details are available on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website at www.pca.state.mn.us/quick-links/feedlot-nutrient-and-manure-management.

SPILLS AND MISHAPS

Be prepared for mishaps. If a spill or equipment failure should occur:

• Be sure all personnel are safe.

• Stop the spill. Close a valve, drive a vehicle onto a drag line hose, or turn off a pump.

• Use tillage to slow spill movement toward sensitive features in fields, build dirt berms, or use hay, straw or corn stalk bales to absorb the spill.

• Plug culverts and open tile intakes.

• Call for help, such as a septic tank pump truck to recover the spill.

• Review your emergency response plan. A planning sheet can be found on the web at www.pca.state.mn.us/pyri69d.

• For all spills, call the Minnesota Duty Officer at 1-800-627-3529.