The University of Minnesota was awarded a three-year, $1.4 million project to advance animal health on organic farms from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Organic Research and Extension Initiative.

Researchers involved are from the College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences and the College of Veterinary Medicine, with partners from the University of Colorado, Kansas State University, and The Ohio State Veterinary College.

The collaborative effort will assess innovative preventive and curative approaches for mastitis, lameness, reproductive disorders, calf health and fly management under field conditions on organic dairies across the nation.

Alternative therapies and prevention strategies for common cattle diseases in organic dairy herds will be evaluated on several large organic dairy farms in Colorado, as well as at the U of M West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris.

"One of the most frequent questions I get is in regards to organic dairy herd health," said Dr. Brad Heins, associate professor of dairy science at the outreach center. "Organic producers and veterinarians across the United States have repeatedly expressed the need for evidence-based preventative care when it comes to treating organic dairy animals."

In addition to on-farm research efforts, the research team will create a searchable online database complete with alternative therapies and treatment protocol resources made available for veterinarians.