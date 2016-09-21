Farm loan program offers options for on-farm storage

Fall is my favorite time of the year. The crisp air is refreshing. There is added energy to my farm-related activities with the anticipation of the pending harvest. You can see pride in the eyes of the producers as they view the results of all their labor this past year.

My corn and soybeans, like many others, look to be one of the best yields in recent memory. The current economic constraints with most all agriculture enterprises today suggest we are in for a wild ride. It is imperative to make sure every kernel of corn, pound of milk, or rate of gain with livestock is accounted for.

With the possibility of a big crop, our office has received a number of inquiries from producers about Farm Storage Facility Loan (FSFL) Program options. There have been some significant changes to the FSFL Program that may be of interest to you if considering storage improvement or expansion.

The FSFL Program provides low-cost financing to build or upgrade on-farm storage and handling equipment. Portable or affixed storage and handling equipment, and storage and handling trucks or skid loaders, that are new or used are now eligible for financing.

A new FSFL microloan option will offer loans of up to $50,000 (aggregate outstanding balance per producer/operation), with a 5 percent down payment, and reduced documentation for determining the storage capacity need.

Regular loans are still available for up to $500,000, with a required 15 percent down payment and loan terms of three, five, seven, 10 or 12 years depending on the amount borrowed.

Trucks are limited to $100,000, payable over three, five or seven years if new. Used equipment is always limited to a five-year term. Additional security is required for loans exceeding $100,000. Please stop by the Douglas County FSA Office to discuss options available with this popular program.

As we move into harvest season, we would like to remind everyone storing grain that marketing assistance loans are available. We realize that commodity prices have been taking a hit the last few months. The only crop that has reached the LDP qualifying level in Douglas County is Hard Red Winter Wheat.

If you have questions regarding the LDP process, please feel free to contact our office for further information. Dairy Farmers in Douglas County are reminded that the 2017 election period for the MPP program began on July 1 and was recently extended from Sept. 30 to Dec. 16, with National Notice MPP-42. Premiums for the 2016 production cycle are due by Sept. 30.

Please be safe this harvest season. We wish you all a safe, productive and profitable harvest.