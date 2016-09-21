Watch tractors in action at Plow Day 2016

A member of the Pioneer Power Club attempts to plow a straight furrow with his tractor at a past Plow Day. This year’s event is Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

Pioneer Power Club will host its annual Plow Day on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the intersection of 50th Avenue and South Broadway. Registration and a safety meeting will start at 9 a.m., with plowing at 10 a.m. There is no cost to attend.

Members of the club get together with their antique tractors and plows and try to make a straight furrow. They invite the community to come and watch.

Pioneer Power Club meets the fourth Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the LaGrand Town Hall. Members display tractors at the Viking Plaza in Alexandria every April.

Membership is $15 and can be paid at any event or send to Pioneer Power Club, P.O. Box 841, Alexandria, MN 56308.