This year's keynote speaker is Julie Weisenhorn on sustainable design. She will explain three case studies, including her own, where landscapes were less than perfect and how success was achieved.

Weisenhorn holds a Master of Arts in visual communication and a Master of Arts in horticulture, both from the University of Minnesota. She taught basic and advanced landscape design at the university and served as state director for the Extension Master Gardener Program.

She is now a full-time University of Minnesota Extension Educator in horticulture, with statewide responsibility for teaching, research and outreach on topics around sustainability with special focus on plant selection and landscape design. She coordinates and appears on WCCO Radio's "Smart Gardens" show, is editor and contributor to the University of Minnesota Extension Yard and Garden News and has released the second version of her "Plant Elements of Design" plant selection database.

An avid photographer and accomplished musician, Weisenhorn is a native of Rochester. She and her husband, Karl, make their home in Mound where she experiments with sustainable landscaping in her own yard.

In addition to the keynote speaker, participants will customize their day by choosing four breakout sessions to attend. Choices include Above Ground Gardening; Apples in the Home Garden; Backyard Chickens; Everything to Know about Seed Starting; Let's Get to Know a Dozen Herbs; Raspberries in the Home Garden; The Sights and Sounds of Spring; Top 10 Annuals; and more.

Early-bird registration is $30 if received by March 29. Anyone interested in registering after March 29 should do so the day of the event at the door for a $35 cost.

Registration includes refreshments, lunch and sessions. To register or to receive more information, contact the University of Minnesota Extension, Douglas County office by phone at (320) 762-3890 or email mnext-douglas@umn.edu.

For a full brochure with registration material, visit www.extension.umn.edu/county/douglas or stop by in person at the Douglas County Service Center Building, 720 Fillmore St. in Alexandria.