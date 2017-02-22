Save the date: garden education opportunities available

• Wednesday, March 15, 12:15 to 1 p.m., Vegetable Garden 301, presented by Steve Poppe, senior horticulturist at WCROC.

• Wednesday, April 19, 6 to 7 p.m., Best Performing Perennials: A Blend of New with Tried and True, presented by Mike Heger, co-author of "Growing Perennials in Cold Climates."

Todd County Garden Day: Saturday, March 11, 8:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. Early bird registration by Feb. 24 is $30 per person. Regular registration is $35. Registration includes morning refreshments, lunch, sessions and door prizes. Mail registration and payment to: Todd County Garden Day, Todd County Extension Historic Courthouse, 215 First Ave. S., Suite 101, Long Prairie, MN 56347. For more information, contact Wannetta Ehnes at (218) 738-6342 or (218) 639-9316 or Shannon Wettstein at (320) 547-1651.

East Otter Tail Horticulture Day: Saturday, March 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Prairie Wind Middle School, 480 Coney Street, Perham. The cost of $30 includes a full day and lunch. No pre-registration necessary. It includes six breakout sessions and more than 25 classes. For more information, call (218) 385-5420.

Stearns County Garden Education Day: Saturday, March 25, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at St. John's University, Collegeville. Pre-registration is required and must be received no later than Wednesday, March 15. The cost is $30 per registrant. The late registration fee after March 15 is $35. The cost includes morning coffee, tea and rolls, box lunch, afternoon refreshments and session materials. No refunds available after March 20. Spaces will be filled as registrations are received. Online registration is available at z.umn.edu/GardenEdDay.

Let's Get Growing: Saturday, April 8, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Alexandria Technical and Community College in Alexandria. Pre-registration is $30. Registration at the door is $35. Breakout sessions are offered on trees, back yard apples, raspberries, vegetable gardening, top 10 annuals, back yard chickens, signs of spring and more.

Build a Wren Birdhouse: Saturday, April 8, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Farm Shop at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. Supplies will be provided. The workshop is for children in grades K-6 and is limited to 35 students. Each student must have one accompanying adult. Contact Morris Area Community Education at (320) 589-4394 for registration. The cost is $9 per student.

Hope to see you at one or more of these exciting events.

Until next time, happy gardening!