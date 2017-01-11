The Winter Garden College returns to Stearns County on Jan. 31. Sessions in Douglas and Clay counties will follow on Feb. 7 and 21. This year's theme is "Tools to Tackle Yard and Garden Problems."

During each two-hour session, the educators will introduce a variety of landscape problems faced by gardeners, including plant diagnostics; insect, weed and disease identification; useful resources and hands-on practice sessions.

Is your garden a magnet for insects, disease and weeds? Join Randy, Beth and Robin for a hands-on plant diagnostics workshop.

Randy is an Extension educator in Clay County where he has served since 2007. His primary job responsibilities include education and outreach in the areas of home horticulture and agriculture production systems.

Beth is the U of M Extension educator, horticulture, for Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties. Beth has a bachelor of science in agricultural education and a master's degree in horticulture from the University of Minnesota. She also coordinates the Extension master gardeners in Stearns and Benton counties. Beth is the landscape designer and co-owner of her family's landscaping business. She strives to create an attractive, maintainable, sustainable, and functional landscape.

Robin is an experienced market gardener and flower farmer and has worked in various positions in the floriculture/education industry for more than 15 years. She is currently the consumer horticulture educator for Douglas County Extension, answering questions ranging from insects and disease to landscape design. Robin has a passion for all aspects of horticulture and especially loves the challenging questions that lead to research and revelation.

Presentations at each event will be the same, only the locations will be different:

Stearns County: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stearns County Service Center, 3301 Co. Rd. 138, Waite Park. Pre-register at (320) 255-6169.

Douglas County: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Douglas County Service Center, Extension Meeting Room, 720 Fillmore St., Alexandria. Pre-register at (320) 762-3890.

Clay County: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6 to 8 p.m., Moorhead Family Service Center, Room 4, 715 11th St. N., Moorhead. Pre-register at (218) 299-5020.

Sessions are open to the public. Registration is $10 per person (cash or check payable to U of M). For more information or to register, please call Douglas County Extension at (320) 762-3890.

Until next time, happy gardening!