Winter berries add pop of color to landscape

Many native trees, shrubs and vines commonly maintain some of their berries into the winter months. These include American bittersweet, wild grape, hawthorns, black chokecherry, elderberry, mountain ash, and high-bush cranberry.

In addition, many introduced nursery industry plants also tend to hold berries into the winter months, such as the flowering crabs and barberries.

Many of the native tree, shrub and vine species' berries mature in late summer to early fall and disappear in part because of animal and bird consumption and dispersion. Even to wildlife, some of these berries often are not desired until the fruit has had a hard frost or undergo freezing from the cold fall and winter temperatures, reducing the bitterness or acidity.

Human consumption of most raw tree, shrub and vine berries is not common because of the bitterness and concern of the toxicity, often in the seeds or pits of the berry.

Although many are too bitter and unsafe to consume as a raw berry, they do make delicious pies, wine, syrups and jellies. It is wise to have a good knowledge base and understanding for proper plant identification before consuming, and caution must be used.

Even the more bitter berries will likely be consumed or dispersed by wildlife. If you enjoy watching wildlife in the fall and winter months, consider planting trees, shrubs or vines that produce berries.

Berries are an important food source for winter birds such as black-capped chickadee, cedar waxwings and cardinals. The berry's bright, showy colors actually are a natural attractant that in turn help the bird preserve energy instead of foraging for other food sources.

Some of these berries may even linger into the spring, and returning birds such as robins will appreciate the treat.

Winter months in Minnesota can get long and seem to carry on. Fortunately, many of our native plants, and even some of the introduced species can provide beautiful berries that persist into the winter months and provide a critical food source to our wildlife.

If you don't have any berry producing trees, shrubs or vines, this is the perfect time to do your research and design a plan to incorporate one or more in your landscape come next summer.

Until next time, happy gardening!