Holiday gifts for the constant gardener

So, in honor of your gardening loved ones, here's a list of suggestions for those of you still pondering that age old question, "What in the world am I going to give for the holidays?"

• Good gardening gloves — High-quality gardening gloves provide comfort and convenience for the gardener.

• Hand tools — Quality hand tools with comfortable handles make great gifts. Some have been ergonomically designed for the handicapped or arthritic gardener.

• Plant stands and containers — Baskets and decorative pots make wonderful gifts for the gardener. For an added touch, fill the containers with decorative moss and Gardener's Soap and Lotion. Decorative plant stands, for the indoor gardener, can be as ornamental as the plants they hold.

• Decorative fountains — Paired with healthy houseplants, they add style and whimsy to that special indoor garden space.

• Books and subscriptions — There are many gardening books from which to choose. Check out the new and used local bookstores, and select from a variety of topics including garden design, northern gardening, herb gardening, organic gardening, vegetable gardening, perennial gardening, flower gardening and more.

• Statuary — Angels, animals, fairies. Whatever tickles your gardener's fancy is available in a range of prices, styles and sizes.

• Gardening magazine subscriptions — One click of the mouse can get your loved one a subscription to a magazine full of wonderful gardening suggestions to fill the cold winter months.

• Membership to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a wonderful way to share your gardener's passion for the outdoors. A membership to the Minnesota Horticultural Society comes with a subscription to "Northern Gardener."

• Bird feeders — There are so many decorative styles of feeders to attract any bird that might fly through your winter garden. Pair this with a bird identification book and binoculars.

• An herb or mushroom garden kit is a fun and delicious garden gift. If you want something different, a Cocktail Garden, a Psychedelic salad garden or a Funky Veg garden might tickle your fancy.

Until next time, happy gardening!