2016 University of Minnesota Top 10 performing annuals

The top 10 for 2016 were consistently the best performing annuals in the trials. If you are interested in including some new varieties in your garden, consider these:

• Angelonia Angelface Super Pink is a heat- and drought-tolerant, low maintenance plant that blooms all season long with fragrant grape-scented foliage and requires no deadheading.

• Begonia Whopper Rose Bronze Foliage offers outstanding performance with extra large pink flowers against a background of glossy bronze foliage from spring through fall.

• Coleus French Quarter is a high-impact coleus, perfect for large pots or in the garden landscape. Elegant pink and green leaves add a dramatic touch to the garden in either sun or shade.

• Impatiens Interspecific Bounce Bright Coral boasts a massive amount of stunning, bright pink bicolor blooms with tons of color to brighten your garden, be it in shade or sun.

• Impatiens SunPatiens Spreading Shell Pink: These vigorous, low maintenance plants deliver season long soft pink flowers that never slow.

• Petunia African Sunset F1: This prolific, season-long bloomer has an attractive orange flower that was outstanding during the summer of 2016.

• Petunia Supertunia Vista Fuchsia (Imp): This vigorous, season-long bloomer has a mounding habit that can reach up to 1 1/2 feet in height and will trail over the edges of baskets and containers up to 3 feet by the end of the season.

• Vinca Solar Avalanche Red is a compact trailing plant and an excellent choice for pots and containers. The large flowers have unique overlapping petals making it a real eye-catcher in any type of container.

• Zinnia Solmar Rose: This stunning performer is an early and large flowered zinnia that provides a fabulous display of color.

• Zinnia Zahara XL Fire Improved is an ideal choice for a disease resistant zinnia with reliable, season-long performance. These 18-24" tall plants offer exceptional uniform plant habit, growth and vigor with a knockout orange/red color.

Until next time, happy gardening!