Top 10 fall garden chores

What follows is a list of 10 must do fall garden chores:

1. Clean up plant debris: fallen or rotted fruit leaves and stems. Make sure to remove any diseased material. Burn it or toss it. Any clean material can be composted or tilled into the soil.

2. If it's been awhile since you've had a soil test, send a sample in and add amendments according to the recommendations of the test or add compost to the bed and till it in. If you plan to start new beds in the spring, dig and prepare them now.

3. Plant your spring flowering bulbs before the ground freezes.

4. Lift tender bulbs: Gladiola, dahlia, acidanthera, tuberous begonia, crocosmia, freesia, Peruvian daffodil, tuberose, oxalis, etc. Dig carefully, clean thoroughly, cure/dry and store properly.

5. Plant garlic. Garlic bulbs planted in the fall will be large and ready to harvest the following fall.

6. Fall lawn care: keep mowing, dethatch, aerate and fertilize.

7. Prepare rose bushes for winter: Minnesota tip or mound and mulch.

8. Mulch first-year or half-hardy perennials and strawberries once the ground has frozen.

9. Sharpen, clean and service all garden tools/machinery now so they are ready to use in the spring. Avoid the spring rush at small engine shops.

10. Trees: water, water, water until the ground is frozen. Protect this year's plantings. Use a removable trunk cover, plastic or paper, to keep rodents and deer from girdling your new trees mid-winter.

