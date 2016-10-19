How to manage box elder bugs

Unlike ladybugs, surface color doesn't seem to make a difference to box elder bugs. Instead, they like warm areas and seem to be attracted to southern or western sides of buildings.

Once cold weather has set in, these pests work their way into our homes, inside walls or attics. Although these insects are usually inactive during winter months, mild, sunny days might lead them to sunny windows and warm spots.

Box elder bugs do not lay eggs or feed indoors and are harmless, as they do not damage your house, furnishings or family members. However, they can be a nuisance due to the sheer numbers in which they appear.

The most effective deterrence against box elder bugs is to prevent their entry by sealing cracks and gaps that allow them access to your home. Using a lawn and garden insecticide or soapy water on outside masses of bugs will also help to reduce the number that get in.

Remove wood piles, garden debris and leaf piles from around the foundation of your home to eliminate any potential habitat. Once these bugs have made their way inside, household insecticides are ineffective. Remove these bugs with your vacuum cleaner as you would for the Asian lady beetle.

Box elder bugs live, feed and breed on female box elder trees, those that produce seed pods. It has been suggested that removal of these trees will reduce box elder bug populations, but I would recommend against it. Spraying or removing female trees is not a practical solution. Box elder bugs can fly up to a couple of miles from their food source, and box elder trees are common in our area.

Box elder bugs are not a serious problem every year. They are most prolific during dry, warm years. Our cooler than normal summer might mean we won't see too many this fall. Let's keep our fingers crossed.

Here's wishing you luck in defeating your worst bug invasions.

Until next time, happy gardening!