Foraging for wild berries in Minnesota

Several times this week, I have had local residents bring wild berries to my office to identify. Each time, I had to tell the person that the berries weren't edible and that they could get quite sick if they ate them. Each time, the berries were from buckthorn, an invasive species designated as a restricted noxious weed in Minnesota.

Buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica) is a tall understory shrub or small tree up to 25 feet high with a spreading loosely branched crown. Many have multiple stems at the base. It is often confused with chokecherry (Prunus virginiana) or chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa).

The way to tell them apart is to pay attention to leaf arrangement and characteristics. Chokecherry leaves are arranged alternately on the twig, while common buckthorn leaves are sub-opposite (a leaf is almost opposite another leaf on the twig). Common buckthorn also has a single thorn at the tip of each branch.

Chokecherry has dark purple to black fruit that is about 1/3 inch in diameter and contain a single large seed, while the buckthorn's glossy black fruit is about 1/4 inch in diameter and contains two to four small seeds. Chokecherries appear in the summer; buckthorn bear fruit in the fall.

Black chokeberry is an adaptable, tough shrub with dark green glossy, finely-toothed 1-3" leaves. White five-petaled, 2-3" flower clusters appear in the spring. Flowers are followed by clusters of ¼" to 1/2" fruit that turn purplish-black or black in late summer and autumn. In autumn, leaves change from green to vibrant tones of red, orange and purple;

Chokeberry fruit has a very distinctive star on the bottom.

It's very important to positively identify any wild harvested foods prior to eating. Misidentified mushrooms can be deadly, and misidentified berries often work as a very powerful laxative. You won't forget making that mistake for quite a while.

Visit www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden/fruit/docs/MN-Wild-Edible-Fruit... to help identify edible fruits in your landscape.

If you are still unsure, please bring a sample to the University of Minnesota Extension Office, Douglas County, located at 720 Fillmore Ave., Alexandria. I am very happy to help identify the samples you bring in before you eat.

