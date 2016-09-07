As you gaze upon your lovely bed of annual flowers, do you wish you could find an easy, cost effective way to recreate this next year? It might just be possible. With a little effort now, you can propagate the plants you need for next year's garden by rooting cuttings. Never tried it? No fear! It's easier than you think.

This propagation technique does not work on all annuals. However, annuals such as sweet potato vine, coleus, geranium, impatiens, begonia, and plectranthus are easy to root from cuttings.

1. Remove a 2- to 4-inch stem tip with a clean, sharp knife.

2. Gently remove the leaves from the lower half of the cut stem or cutting.

3. Dip the cut end into a rooting hormone, if available. Many garden centers will sell rooting hormones. Rooting hormone is not required for all cuttings.

4. Carefully, insert the cut end into a container filled with moist perlite. Several cuttings can be placed in a 6-inch container.

5. Water lightly.

6. Cover the container with a clear plastic bag to create a tent over the cutting or cuttings. Secure the plastic with a rubber band around the base of the container.

7. Place covered containers in a location receiving indirect light for several weeks. Some condensation should form inside the plastic.

8. Check the perlite regularly to ensure that it stays moist. Water lightly if needed. Remove any leaves or cuttings that are discolored or moldy.

Most cuttings form roots in four to six weeks. Gently tug on the stem tips to see if they are rooted. If there is some resistance during the "tug test," the cuttings may have formed fine roots.

When the roots are at least 1 inch long, they are ready for transplanting into individual containers. After transplanting, move rooted cuttings into well-lit locations for optimal growing.

For more information about taking cuttings from plants, contact me at University of Minnesota Extension, Douglas County, at (320) 762-3890.

Until next time, happy gardening!