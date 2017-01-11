Irrigation Clinic to be held in Parkers Prairie

Exhibitors will have booths for viewing. New members are welcome to join the corporation at the clinic. To become a member, the fee is $30, which includes the lunch, newsletters to keep you up to date on the issues and the opportunity to be part of a unified irrigator voice.

The Irrigation Clinic Educational Program will include Technology Applications in Agriculture, Marketing Commodities in Today's Economic Environment, Updates on Water Permit Process, and Nitrogen Management on Irrigated Soils.

The annual meeting will include a presentation on irrigation issues, resolutions, election of new board members and directors, and a chance to win door prizes.

The Central Minnesota Irrigator's Corporation welcomes and invites irrigators, dry land producers, area businesses, and the public to attend and participate in this year's Irrigation Clinic.

For more information, contact Keith Olander at (218) 894-5163 or kolander@clcmn.edu.