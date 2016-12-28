State board seeks comments on buffer law policies

The agency is currently seeking public comment on key components of its buffer program, which requires strips or buffers of grass or other vegetation between fields and waterways.

The requests for comment and supporting documents are available on the BWSR Buffer Program website: BWSR" target="_blank">bwsr.state.mn.us/buffers/. BWSR is looking for feedback on the following policies and model rules.

• Initial Election of Jurisdiction Policy.

• Enforcement Procedures and Administrative Penalty Order Plan.

• Model county ordinance as an option for counties electing to exercise jurisdiction.

• Model watershed district rule as an option for districts electing to exercise jurisdiction.

Comments from stakeholders are a key part of the process, and will be considered during policy development. Anticipated action on these policies is expected at the January 2017 BWSR Board meeting.

Information and comments on the policies and model rules will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2017. Comments may be submitted via email to buffers.bwsr@state.mn.us or via U.S. mail to David Weirens, Asst. Director for Programs and Policy, BWSR, 520 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.