Winter grazing of cover crops is subject of workshop

The fee is $25 for professionals; farmers and ranchers are asked to give a free-will donation. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact the Land Stewardship Project's Robin Moore at (320) 321-5244 or rmoore@landstewardshipproject.org.

The workshop will feature presentations by Dr. Allen Williams and Kent Solberg, who will speak about the connections between soil health and grazing, as well as what specific cover crops and seeding mixes work well in a grazing system. There will also be a discussion on the relationship between building soil health and improving water quality.

The Land Stewardship Project will present on the Cropping Systems Calculator, which provides farmers a way to pencil out the economics of utilizing cover crops, grazing and other rotations in their production systems.

During the afternoon field day, participants will caravan to the Jenniges farm to see firsthand a winter grazing system. They will have an opportunity to ask questions about bale feeding, watering, fencing and the programs that support setting up a grazing infrastructure.

This event is sponsored by the Land Stewardship Project, the Pasture Project, Practical Farmers of Iowa and the Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota.