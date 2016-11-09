Acreage reporting deadline is Nov. 15

The following acreage reporting date is applicable for Douglas County:

Tuesday, Nov. 15 — Fall seeded small grains; forage production — fall seeding, insured/no insurance; forage for grazing including pasture; and forage production — prior year seeding, insured/no insurance.

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting date:

• If the crop has not been planted by the above date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

• If a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of "cover only," "green manure," "left standing" or "seed," then the acreage must be reported by July 15.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for program-covered crops is the date listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For more information, contact the Douglas County FSA office at (320) 763-3191, ext. 2.