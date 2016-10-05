Wheat council seeks candidates for board of directors

The Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council is seeking candidates for three positions on its board of directors. Members of the council are elected to direct Minnesota wheat checkoff dollars to benefit wheat producers.

Board members must be wheat producers willing to serve as leaders and advocates for the Minnesota wheat industry and to work to improve industry profitability and viability. To be considered, a person must have shared in the profits and risk of loss from producing wheat during the current or preceding marketing year.

Directors are elected to serve three-year terms, and the board meets approximately six times throughout the year.

Minnesota wheat producers who are interested in running for a board seat need to indicate their interest prior to Dec. 19.

To become a candidate, fill out a short candidate form. Call Minnesota Wheat Council office at 1-800-242-6118, ext. 3, for candidate form.

Council elections will be held at multiple polling locations throughout Minnesota. These locations will be in conjunction with the Small Grains Update meetings the week of Jan. 16-20.

Alternatively eligible producers can request an absentee ballot by Dec. 28. Request a ballot by calling the council office or emailing Ruth White, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, at ruth.white@state.mn.us. Absentee ballots need to be returned with a postmark of Jan. 13.

OPEN POSITIONS

Area 1 Representative — One position open: Area 1 includes the counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Polk, Pennington, Red Lake and Roseau.

Area 2 Representative — One position open: Area 2 includes the counties of Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Traverse, Wilkin, Aitkin, Becker, Carlton, Cass, Clay, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kanabec, Lake, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, Pine, St. Louis, Todd and Wadena.

Area 3 Representative — One position open: Area 3 includes all counties south of Traverse, Grant, Douglas and Todd counties.