Improving yields and water quality

Russ Elliott of Evansville explains how drain tile is laid into a trench to help control runoff from farm fields. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press)

Visitors to the Russ and Rachel Elliott farm near Evansville check out the catch basin that was added to a field to help control runoff. An intake pipe standing in the middle of the basin funnels water down to a drainage system. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press)

Evansville farmers Russ and Rachel Elliott had an ongoing problem in one of their fields along Interstate 94.

When it rained, water draining off the interstate and the high ground off his field near the interstate was washing through the field, taking valuable topsoil and nutrients along with it.

Yields in the area were only about a quarter of what they should have been.

His solution was to partner with the local Natural Resources Conservation Service office, which helped design a small catch basin in the middle of the field to slow down and back up the runoff. When it pooled, the water would drain into a vertical intake pipe, draining down into a plastic pipe known as drain tile and emptying into a nearby wetland.

The pool drains slowly enough to leave sediment and nutrients behind, but quickly enough not to kill the plants temporarily covered by the water.

"It was an opportunity to better my farm and water quality in Minnesota," Russ Elliott said.

The result was a system that will help save more than 16 tons of sediment from washing away each year and keep nitrogen and other nutrients from washing into the wetland.

Elliott told his story at a gathering in that field Friday. The 60 or so attending were a mix of farmers and those from area lake associations.

"We wanted to take this opportunity to have a field day to show off some of the positives we're doing," Elliott said.

Minnesota farmers have taken some criticism in recent months as studies have shown some waterways in the state have nitrate levels that are too high, with runoff from farm fields fertilized with nitrogen given some of the blame.

High nitrate levels can be harmful to drinking water and the health of Minnesota lakes. Environmental concerns have led to laws requiring farmers to plant vegetative buffer strips along waterways with other proposals in the works.

But one point Elliott wanted to emphasize is that "blanket programs on water quality in Minnesota don't work so good."

For his project, Elliott worked with Mark Dybdal of the Natural Resources Conservation Service to navigate the Environmental Quality Incentives Program with the Elliotts and the federal program sharing the cost of the project.

Planning started last fall with the NRCS helping determine the design of the catch basin and drain tile system.

Elliott planted wheat on the field in the spring. Because of wheat's shorter growing season than his usual corn and soybeans, that give him time to install tile and catch basin after the early August harvest.

He then took another conservation step and planted a cover crop of turnips and radishes. The root crops help break up the soil and absorb extra nitrogen, keeping it from running off into the wetland. The nitrogen stays in the field for the next crop to use as the cover crop vegetation breaks down.

Dybdal says participation in government programs such as the Environmental Quality Incentives and Conservation Stewardship Program has been growing quickly.

"We are seeing more and more interest all the time," Dybdal said.

While the use of drain tile has been criticized for adding to nitrate and runoff problems in Minnesota, Elliott said his project shows the benefits of drain tile.

"There are lots of opportunities to use tile to help water quality," Elliott said.

Chris Risbrudt lives on Stowe Lake north of Brandon, but grew up on a farm near Ashby, now operated by his brother. He came out for the field demonstration because of his concerns about water quality.

"I want farmers to remain viable but deliver a better environment for all," Risbrudt said.