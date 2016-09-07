YOU ASKED: Who planted the sunflowers near interstate?

These sunflowers, located near the Pilot Truck Stop west of Alexandria, have been drawing interest from people in the area. (Contributed)

Readers have asked about the sunflower field that seemed to appear out of nowhere near Exit 100 to Alexandria from Interstate 94.

Able to be seen from the interstate, people came from all around Minnesota to come take wedding pictures, senior pictures and just enjoy the sight of sunflowers.

But why are they there?

“Nice colors, nice pictures, nice everything,” said Joey Anderson, who planted the sunflower field with his brother, Scott Anderson. “We like the beauty of them.”

This is far from the first time the Anderson brothers have planted a sunflower field, but the fields they planted before have never received this much attention. However, that was the goal. “We sort of picked that spot because we thought it would be pretty along the interstate,” Joey Anderson admitted.

In years previous, Anderson said one or two people might go out to take pictures in the sunflower fields during the summer, but this year it was an almost daily occurrence. He said he was surprised by how many people were coming and from how far away.

Some photographers came every day after they were done with work. “It’s such a short window for people to appreciate them,” Anderson said. Once more people started noticing the field, the flowers started drooping and the petals started falling.

Though many have wondered, the sunflowers won’t be sold to be eaten at baseball games. Instead they’ll be going to SunOpta to be crushed and used for oil.

The Andersons will more than likely plant sunflowers again next year, but they will not be in the same place. Crops must be rotated in order to prevent disease.

“If people around Alex like them enough, we’ll plant them again,” Anderson said.