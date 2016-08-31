Women invited to quarterly agriculture seminar

According to the National Children's Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, a child dies in an ag-related incident every three days, and 33 children are injured every day.

Those who are concerned about the safety and well-being of their family on the farm are invited to attend the Women in Agriculture Network Fall Seminar on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, Ag Country Auditorium, in Morris.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the seminar convening from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The University of Minnesota Extension and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency are hosting this event.

The focus of this quarter's seminar is "Women Run the Farm: Understanding the business and keeping my family safe."

The day will focus on farm safety and will discuss creating a culture of safety on farms, how to balance priorities, and will provide the opportunity to tour the West Central Research and Outreach Center to get new ideas for farming practices.

The day will give attendees the opportunity to learn and network with other women in agriculture from the region.

Registration is required for this event by Friday, Sept. 9. RSVP at z.umn.edu/SafetyReg or contact Mary Jo Fox at (320) 235-0726, ext. 2001, or foxxx055@umn.edu.