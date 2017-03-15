Wussows named a Yieldmaster contest winner

The Wussows won the designation with a yield of 248.12 bushels per acre with DS-9791RA.

"We are very proud to be a part of helping our Yieldmasters achieve these outstanding yields," said Gary Leeper, general manager of Dairyland Seed. "It is because of growers like these that the future for agriculture is bright as is our ability to continue feeding the growing world population."

Dairyland Seed was founded in 1907 and focuses its business on providing world-class hybrid corn, soybean and alfalfa genetics to American farmers. Now part of Dow AgroSciences, the plant breeding efforts initiated by Dairyland have since expanded and products offered include SmartStax and Refuge Advanced. Dairyland Seed is headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin.