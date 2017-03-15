Nominate a Farm Mom of the Year

In 2017, the program will focus even more on the communities in which these women live and work by providing financial support to nonprofit organizations these moms are passionate about.

From now through March 31, an eligible person can nominate an eligible exceptional farm mother for the chance to be named America's Farmers Mom of the Year. A panel of judges from American Agri-Women will judge the nominations based on published criteria and Monsanto will select five regional winners based on the judges' decisions.

Each of the regional winners will receive $2,000 to direct to an eligible nonprofit organization of her choice, as well as $3,000 for her personal use. Among the five regional winners, one woman will be named America's Farmers Mom of the Year based on public voting and receive an additional $2,000 to direct to an eligible nonprofit she cares about in her community.

To nominate your favorite farm mother, an eligible person can visit AmericasFarmers.com and complete an online entry or print a form for mailing by March 31, 2017. Nominations are limited to 300 words and should include details about the nominee's contributions to her farm, family, community and the agricultural industry.

For the official contest rules, including a complete list of program rules and eligibility information, visit AmericasFarmers.com/community-outreach/farm-mom-program-rules. More information on the America's Farmers Farm Mom of the Year program can also be found at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.