    Corn and Soybean Growers to hold annual meeting

    By Jessica Sly Today at 8:25 a.m.

    The Douglas County Corn and Soybean Growers Association will host its annual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Long Lake Lodge, 16021 Long Lake Rd NW, Brandon. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., with a dinner catered by Backroads Steakhouse at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Spouses are welcome to attend.

    Guest speaker Joe Smentek will present "From St. Paul to Douglas County: How Government Actions Affect Your Farm."

    Smentek is the director of public affairs at Minnesota Soybean. He is an environmental attorney on staff with the Minnesota Soybean Growers and is the team lead for the Environmental Stewardship and Advocacy Action Teams.

    Smentek works closely with lobbyists and other farm organizations to help educate legislators about farmers' concerns and the impact legislators can have on the farm.

    For more information, go to www.douglascountycornandsoybean.org.

    Jessica Sly

    Jessica Sly has been working as a content writer at the Echo Press since May 2012, contributing, proofreading and editing content for both the Echo and Osakis Review. A Wadena native, she graduated from Verndale High School in 2009 and worked that summer at the Wadena Pioneer Journal as an intern reporter. She attended Northwestern College in St. Paul (now the University of Northwestern - St. Paul), where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in writing and a minor in Bible. In her spare time, she enjoys playing the piano (and learning the violin), reading, writing novels, going to the movies, and exploring Alexandria.

