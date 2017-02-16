Corn and Soybean Growers to hold annual meeting

Guest speaker Joe Smentek will present "From St. Paul to Douglas County: How Government Actions Affect Your Farm."

Smentek is the director of public affairs at Minnesota Soybean. He is an environmental attorney on staff with the Minnesota Soybean Growers and is the team lead for the Environmental Stewardship and Advocacy Action Teams.

Smentek works closely with lobbyists and other farm organizations to help educate legislators about farmers' concerns and the impact legislators can have on the farm.

For more information, go to www.douglascountycornandsoybean.org.