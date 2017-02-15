Search
    Outwintering Field Day includes tours of Morris dairy herd

    By Jessica Sly Today at 6:48 p.m.

    The public is invited to attend the Outwintering Field Day on Thursday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. at West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Highway 329, Morris.

    Lunch will be provided. No pre-registration is required. Guests can register at the door. Admission is free. Dress appropriately for outdoor weather.

    Outwintering Field Day will include tours of the out-wintered dairy herd at the outreach center, organic milking cows, breeding and young stock living in three different pasture areas. Animal wellbeing and pasture use will also be discussed.

    Outwintering dairy cattle continues to increase in popularity, especially with the potential to reduce housing costs. Part of the dairy research at the West Central Research and Outreach Center is to evaluate various outwintering options and the effect on herd health and comfort.

    Outwintering Field Day is in collaboration with the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program.

