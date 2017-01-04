Open house to discuss water quality certification

The certification program began in four pilot areas during the spring of 2014 and is now available statewide in Minnesota.

The Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring an open house on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Douglas County Public Works conference room in Alexandria. The purpose is to discuss this new certification program offered through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Grant Pearson, certification program specialist with the Stearns Soil and Water Conservation District, and Tom Wilczek with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will present at the meeting and can answer questions. Refreshments will be available.

Farm operators and owners seeking certification will be evaluated using an on-farm Assessment Tool. The on-farm assessment is customized specifically to each farming operation.

For more information or to RSVP to the open house, contact the Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District at (320) 763-3191, ext. 3.