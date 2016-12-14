Chippewa River Watershed Project selects calendar winners

Twenty-three photographers submitted entries in the contest for a total of 50 photos to be judged. Nearly half of the entrants were first time participants. All of the photos were high quality and made the selection process difficult.

The top 12 photos were selected, and CRWP staff assigned a winning photo for each month.

A photo of ice houses by Brittany Johnson of Evansville was selected for January, and a photo from atop Inspiration Peak by Beth Leipholtz of Miltona was selected for November.

Calendars featuring the photo contest winners are now available and may be picked up at the Chippewa River Watershed Project office in Montevideo and at some county SWCD offices. Contact Jennifer Hoffman about your free copy at (320) 321-1718 or jennifer.hoffman@chippewariver.org.

"The calendar is a popular way to connect with people in the watershed," said Hoffman, watershed specialist. "The combination of beautiful and unique photos with the local watershed information helps build awareness and motivate actions throughout the entire year."