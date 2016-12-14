New conservation opportunities to improve water quality

Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack unveiled a new conservation initiative known as Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers, which will add new tools to CRP that can help to improve water quality. It will assist landowners with the cost of building bioreactors and saturated buffers that filter nitrates and other nutrients from tile-drained cropland. Early estimates indicate that the initiative could help to reduce nitrate runoff by as much as 40 percent over traditional conservation methods.

USDA will also add an additional 1.1 million acres to a number of key CRP practices that are critically important to wildlife and conservation. These include 700,000 acres for State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement efforts, which restore high-priority wildlife habitat tailored to a specific state's needs. In addition, 300,000 acres will be added to targeted wetlands restoration that are nature's water filters and 100,000 acres for pollinator habitat that support 30 percent of agricultural production.

CRP signing incentives are being reduced by $25 per acre on certain practices for fiscal year 2018 enrollments — incentives are currently between $100 and $150 per acre — and a cap on the maximum soil rental rate is being instituted for Continuous CRP at $300 per acre.

To learn more about FSA's conservation programs, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/conservation or contact the local office at (320) 763-3191.