2017 Minnesota Gardening calendars are now available
The University of Minnesota Extension Office invites the public to stop by its office, 720 Fillmore St. in Alexandria, to pick up a 2017 Minnesota Gardening Calendar.
The calendar is developed for home gardening and landscape enthusiasts across the state. Minnesota Gardening 2017 is the only calendar designed and written exclusively for Minnesota gardeners.
This year's calendar includes seasonal pictures of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and information about healthy soils, vegetable planting and the Minnesota USDA plant hardiness zones. Each month also includes timely gardening tips to keep you up to date.
Calendars are available on a first come, first served basis for $12.99. For more information, call call (320) 762-3890.