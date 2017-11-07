UPDATED: 2 Minnesota Target stores closing

HASTINGS, Minn. — One of largest retailers is closing in two Minnesota cities.

The Target store in Hastings will close in February 2018, store team lead Sari Raway confirmed.

In Fergus Falls, Mayor Ben Schierer said he found out by word of mouth, according to the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Target communications representative Kristy Welker to the Fergus Falls newspaper. “We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed. Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability,” she said.

Both stores will reportedly remain open until Feb. 3. Raway said the Hastings store’s closure was announced to employees Monday, Nov. 6.

A change.org petition was launched to keep the Target store open in Hastings. There were over 1,600 signatures by Tuesday morning.

“Walmart should not be the only option,” one petitioner wrote. “Invest in improving that Target and keep it open!!!”

A change.org petition called “Keep Target Fergus Falls Open!” had garnered more than 6,000 signatures by late Monday.

Fergus Falls city officials say they’re not letting Target go so easily, either.

“We are committed to doing everything and anything we can to get them to change their mind because we know how important [Target] is to the community,” Fergus Falls City Administrator Andrew Bremseth said.

Welker said eligible Target store team members will be offered the option to transfer to other Target stores, if they are willing to move.