Edgewater Natural Family Medicine to host grand opening

Edgewater Natural Family Medicine is a new medical clinic in Alexandria specializing in naturopathic and functional medicine, clinical nutrition and lifestyle management. Naturopathic medicine is a distinct system of primary health care, an art, science, philosophy and practice of diagnosis, treatment and prevention of illness.

Functional medicine addresses the underlying causes of disease using a systems-oriented approach. This engages the patient and doctor in a healing partnership. This approach allows the providers to successfully identify and treat the cause of symptoms.

Edgewater Natural Family Medicine also has a location in St. Cloud. Dr. Lee Aberle and Dr. Carly Erickson are available for appointments in both locations. They believe in an integrative health care approach and offer several additional services at the Alexandria location, such as health coaching, massage therapy, therapeutic coaching, counseling and natural pharmacy.