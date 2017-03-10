Parkers Prairie bar and grill is first to serve liquor

Tilly T's Roadside Bar and Grill, which was formerly known as Shyster's, reopened Friday, March 3, with a license to sell "strong" beer and liquor.

Until a January vote, the municipal liquor store was previously the only business in Parkers Prairie to sell strong beer and liquor. Any other bar or restaurant in town could only sell 3.2 percent alcohol beer and no liquor, said Dan Tillman, who is co-owner of Tilly T's Roadside Bar and Grill in Parkers Prairie with his wife, Trista.

The Tillmans, who live in Alexandria, bought the bar/restaurant last August. After a brief closure because of waiting on their license, Tilly T's reopened Friday with a license to sell "strong" beer and liquor.

"Now, we can serve liquor and not have people walk out on us," he said. "That's pretty awesome and a big deal to us."

The license came after a special election on Jan. 10. in which voters overwhelmingly approved two split liquor questions.

The first question asked whether the Parkers Prairie City Council should be allowed to issue private, on-sale licenses for the sale of intoxicating liquor to hotels, restaurants and clubs.

Out of 102 votes cast, 83 people voted "yes" and 19 voted "no."

That allowed Tilly T's to get its full liquor license, said Tillman.

The second question, whether the council should be allowed to issue on-sale licenses to restaurants, clubs and hotels for the sale of intoxicating liquor at retail on Sundays, was passed by a vote of 80 to 22.

Tillman said he and Trista are "very thankful to the people" for their vote. On the restaurant's Facebook page, the Tillmans stated, "Thank you to all who have continued to stand behind us and support us. Thank you for your vote. And thank you to the Parkers Prairie City Council."