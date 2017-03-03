Coffee house unveils event center

"I put together a group of advisors (when looking for a building) and they're the ones who found this place," Jarvi said. "They said, 'This is the place, Bill.' As soon as everyone came up here (to the second level), they saw a vision for it.'"

Before taking action on that vision, Jarvi wanted to establish a solid customer base and make sure everything went smoothly in the lower level.

Three months ago, he decided it was time to focus on readying the upper level, which is now open for community members to host group gatherings and small events for a fee of $50.

The area boasts a stage, seating for 70 people, a coffee bar and a group gathering area.

Over the three months of preparation, various local churches chipped in to make the vision a reality. In order to ready the upper level, volunteers removed a wall, waxed the floor, seal coated the walls, found a furnace and air conditioner and tracked down decor.

Some of the decor is made from old car parts, which came from various places in the community.

"Bob from BJ's Auto, he's got a couple Model As and he gave me the Model A parts and said to go ahead and put them up," Jarvi said. "We also had a car show in November and I talked to some of those guys and asked for some car parts."

So far, the space is being utilized by local churches and youth groups, and will even host a wedding in April. Jarvi says it is also a good space for events like birthday parties and showers, and he has more plans for the future.

"I'd like to have comedians come up here every so often, have kind of the dinner theater type atmosphere," he said. "I want it to be a unique place in town that no one else has."

If interested in utilizing the space, contact Common Ground at (320) 219-6239.