Chamber Ambassadors visit two businesses
The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited two local businesses on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The first visit was with the new Alexandria Industries Family Health and Wellness Clinic. The result of a partnership with Achieve Wellness, the clinic provides basic health care, comprehensive wellness services, occupational health services, immunizations and flu shots to the Alexandria Industries employees and their families. It is located at 690 Voyager Drive, Alexandria.
The second visit was with Art With a Purpose, which recently made a move to 523 Broadway St., Alexandria. The business offers a variety of services including a coffee shop, gift shop, art classes and more.
The Chamber Ambassadors Committee serves as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for both members and non-members.