Ecumen Bethany Community receives Customer Experience Award

Based on surveys of residents and families, Pinnacle gave its Customer Experience Award to Bethany Home and Memory Care in 20 combined measured categories, including nursing care, overall satisfaction, quality of food, cleanliness, individual needs, laundry service, response to problems, dignity and respect, recommend to others, communication from facility, professional therapy services, and combined average.

"Nothing means more than the confidence and support of those we care for and their families," said Matthew Fischer, executive director. "We are measured against national benchmarks as well as benchmarks within Ecumen. It is an honor to have achieved awards in so many categories."

By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award, Bethany Home and Memory Care have satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of Pinnacle's national benchmarks across a 12-month average.

Over the course of 2016, Pinnacle surveyed a sample of Bethany Home and Memory Care customers and their families in monthly telephone interviews that included open-ended questions, as well as the opportunity to rate specific categories.

Pinnacle Quality Insights has 20 years of experience measuring customer satisfaction in long-term health care. The firm conducts more than 100,000 surveys a year and works with more than 2,200 clients in all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Ecumen Bethany Community is located at 1020 Lark Street. For more information, visit EcumenBethany.org or call (320) 762-1567.