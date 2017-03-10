Dilley Zimny Insurance named a Circle of Excellence Agency
Alexandria-based Dilley Zimny Insurance was named one of Western National Insurance Group's Circle of Excellence Agencies for 2017.
The Western National Circle of Excellence recognition is announced annually to spotlight an elite group of partners who have excelled based on performance and growth over the past six years, 2011-2016. An agency must also demonstrate that it meets high standards of professional excellence and integrity in order to be considered for this recognition.
This recognition places Dilley Zimny Insurance in the 95th percentile of all Western National partners for overall performance, growth and partnership over the past six years.
Western National Insurance Group, headquartered in Edina, is a super-regional property-and-casualty insurance group.